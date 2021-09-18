Tokenlon Network Token Market Capitalization Achieves $100.67 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $100.67 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00005181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00131179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

LON is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 112,853,981 coins and its circulating supply is 40,467,203 coins. The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

