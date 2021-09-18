TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0815 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $123,237.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.66 or 1.00092289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00085373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00066868 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

