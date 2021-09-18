Tokes 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 152.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

