Tokes (TKS) Trading Up 152.2% This Week

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 152.2% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002446 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.