TomoChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.89 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $195.21 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,186,088 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

