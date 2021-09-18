Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $12.74 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

