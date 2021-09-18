Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Topcon has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.