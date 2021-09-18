Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 13,173 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.