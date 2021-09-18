Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,502 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $160.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

