Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,754 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after buying an additional 62,903 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,709,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $148.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

