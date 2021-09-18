Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,545.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,520.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,345.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $945.00 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

