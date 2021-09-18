Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $127.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

