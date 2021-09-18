Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $167,725,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $157,192,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

