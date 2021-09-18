Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.