Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 929.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

IT opened at $310.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.58 and a 200 day moving average of $239.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $318.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

