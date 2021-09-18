Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $169.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.46. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

