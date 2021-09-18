Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.25 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

