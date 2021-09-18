Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 275.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $194.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

