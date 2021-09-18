Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.85 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

