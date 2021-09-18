Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.19.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $299.49 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.33. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

