Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $609.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $619.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.