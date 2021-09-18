Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in General Mills by 6.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 346,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in General Mills by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 145,541 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

