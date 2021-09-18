Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 14,255 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $191.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

