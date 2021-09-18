Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 32,256 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Western Digital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

