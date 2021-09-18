Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 84,285 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,285 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Seagen worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at $3,116,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 73.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 12.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Seagen by 132.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

