Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

V.F. stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

