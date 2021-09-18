Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

