Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $610.41 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $623.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

