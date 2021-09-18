Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 26,777 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 245,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,222 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 156,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

