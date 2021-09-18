Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,987 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

