Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,578 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.63. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

