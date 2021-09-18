Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $163,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $375,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

