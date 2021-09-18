Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as high as C$4.63. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 24,807 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$203.00 million and a PE ratio of -16.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.11.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,090,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 268,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,219,900.62. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 572,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,703.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

