TotemFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,005.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,005.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TotemFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TotemFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TotemFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.