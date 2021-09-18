Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $385.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.