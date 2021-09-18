Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

TSQ opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

