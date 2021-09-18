Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.
TSQ opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.83.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
