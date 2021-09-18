Trabzonspor Fan Token Price Reaches $3.79 (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00007902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00376240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

