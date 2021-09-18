Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

