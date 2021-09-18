Transcodium Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $286,748.32 and approximately $101.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.