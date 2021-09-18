Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.43

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.43 and traded as low as C$20.84. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.93, with a volume of 448,766 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCL.A. National Bankshares raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.43.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

