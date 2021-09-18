TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $609.94 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

