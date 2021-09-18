Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Position Reduced by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC decreased its holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Translate Bio makes up about 5.3% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned 2.77% of Translate Bio worth $57,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO remained flat at $$37.36 during midday trading on Friday. 34,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,504. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,729,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBIO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

