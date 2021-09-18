Travala.com Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $3.59 or 0.00007416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $184.55 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,460,587 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

