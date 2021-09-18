Treat DAO Price Reaches $3.39 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $3.39 million and $88,769.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00006985 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

