Treat DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $88,769.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $88,769.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00006985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

