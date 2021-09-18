Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,400 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tredegar by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tredegar by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. 873,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,174. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $427.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.