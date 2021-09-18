Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Tribe has a total market cap of $290.05 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

