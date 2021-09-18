Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $4.44 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

