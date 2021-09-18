Trittium (TRTT) Market Cap Hits $4.62 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $51,113.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

