TrumpCoin Market Cap Reaches $404,679.37 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $404,679.37 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

